Where Houston police are writing the most distracted-driving tickets

HOUSTON - The impact of distracted driving forever haunts Stacey Riddle's family.

"Every big truck, 18-wheeler, I would see, I would have these anxiety attacks," said mother Stacey Riddle.

Riddle's two daughters were killed in a distracted-driving crash while on the way home from spring break.

Now, Channel 2 Investigates is looking into how Houston is enforcing a new texting-and-driving law.

Results of a Texas Public Information Act request showed how many tickets Houston police wrote in the first 90 days of the law.

Look at this map to see where most of the tickets were written.

Channel 2 Investigates checked with the state's four biggest cities to find out how many tickets each has written.

