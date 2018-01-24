What members of Houston City Council say about Darian Ward's policy violations

HOUSTON - Since news broke that Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner’s press secretary, Darian Ward, had been suspended without pay for working on her private projects during city time, few City Council members have been willing to publicly comment.

Councilmembers Greg Travis, Mike Knox and Michael Kubosh have called for Ward’s termination. Councilwoman Brenda Stardig has said, “I have concerns.”

"My comment on the situation is let it play out," said Councilman Jerry Davis on Wednesday. "I'm not here to judge. (I'm) going to let the facts show and whatever the mayor and the powers that be decide upon it, that's how we'll roll."

Three members of the council told KPRC 2 on Wednesday, "no comment." Eight other elected councilmembers, nor their staffs, have called back with a response.

"What she did was wrong,” Turner said on Tuesday. "It is very clear that what she did was wrong. She was suspended without pay.

"And termination is not a consideration?" a KPRC 2 reporter asked.

"I have looked at it, reviewed it, and I have made my decision," Turner replied. "I'm at peace with it."

Some of the more than 1,000 emails released show Ward used city resources and time to promote her production company and to pursue television projects. More emails are expected to be released soon.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.