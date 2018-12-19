Mayor insists new IAH terminal plan with less wide-body gates can accommodate more of those planes

HOUSTON - On multiple occasions last week, Mayor Sylvester Turner made it clear, saying, “It didn't make any sense, under the old design. The design that existed when I came in."

He was not a fan of the original plans for the new international terminal at Bush Intercontinental Airport, saying, “I did not have a great deal of confidence in what was before me when I came in."

Noting the original plans lacked space to accommodate, Turner said “It couldn't handle many of the big planes, the big body planes."

However, a 2014 Houston Airport System press release says just the opposite. It claims the new terminal would have 15 gates capable of handling wide-body aircraft. The original cost for the new terminal was listed in the final sentence, “somewhere between $700 million to $900 million dollars.”

Turner said Wednesday, Dec. 12, “It didn't any make any sense to spend a lot of money, let's say $700, 800 million, and you are still not able to handle the big-body planes that were coming into the airport."

Airport System Director, Mario Diaz, disagrees with his boss. “The plans have always had that capability," Diaz said as he walked away from an interview with Channel 2 Investigates Friday.

However, as the project lags with only $11 million spent on construction, according to the city controller, it's intriguing to look back a hearing from April 2014.

That's when Diaz touted his experience before City Council's Budget and Fiscal Affairs Committee, saying, “We know how to do this."

Council members had questions over the precise budget, Dave Martin telling Diaz, “You've done a great job of dancing around that cost estimate question."

However, Diaz never presented an actual fixed number on the terminal's cost. At one point telling council member Michael Kubosh, “I don't want to anchor anyone by, in saying … because you know we may come back and it may be $700 to $900 million dollars and I don't want anyone to be suddenly shocked, to say wait a minute you said $1.5 (billion) and now its $700 to $900 million."

Approximately a minute, later Council member Ellen Cohen stated, “If it went from $1.2 billion to $700 million, I think we would all be thrilled.”

Diaz’s response? “OK.”

This is exactly what happened less than two months later, as Diaz’s team announced the City Council’s approval for a new international terminal with the project's cost somewhere between $700 million and $900 million.

As Channel 2 Investigates reported last week, more than four years later, the project has resulted in $84 million spent - $17 million on designs and the only construction is a building to manage the project.

When questioned about this, Turner said, “Now is the time when we need to start constructing, start building a better design, that can handle more big body planes."

Turner also said, “This is a sound plan that will make the Houston Intercontinental Airport much more competitive, we can handle more big body planes."

However, this is where the mayor's reset of the plans falls short. The design plans now being pushed by Diaz, actually has fewer wide-body gates than the original, yet the project's price tag has soared from the original $700 to $900 million to $1.2 billion.

