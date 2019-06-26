HPD officer indicted, accused of kneeing suspect in face during November 2017 arrest

HOUSTON - A Harris County grand jury has indicted a Houston police officer over a November 2017 incident involving the arrest of a man wanted on charges of delivery of a controlled substance; cocaine.

Officials with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office said Officer Shane Privette was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault by a public servant.

What we know

The arrest involved Dewayne Walker, 52, and who, court records show, pleaded guilty to the drug charges and was sentenced to 10 months in state jail.

Court records show Walker was sentenced in March 2018, but in March of this year he sent a letter to the court asking for the findings of the internal affairs investigation “into the excessive use of force which occurred on my Nov. 14, 2017, arrest.”

What the DA's Office says

The DA's Office said Privette struck Walker in the face with his knee during an encounter in a gas station parking lot.

The case is being prosecuted by the Civil Rights Division of the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

What HPD says

Police Chief Art Acevedo sent a statement to KPRC which reads: “We learned of the indictment today and immediately relieved the officer of duty pending further investigation and proceedings of the Harris County District Attorney’s Office. Pursuant to this being a criminal investigation that has resulted in an indictment, there will be no further comment regarding the case.”

Court records show Walker has a prior criminal history dating back to 1985 for charges including theft, burglary of a motor vehicle and assaulting a family member.

