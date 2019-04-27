Houston doctor disappears after KPRC 2 investigation

HOUSTON - A Houston doctor whose license to practice medicine was suspended following a KPRC 2 investigation, has disappeared, according to a court document obtained by KPRC 2.

Dr. Thomas V. Taylor, 71, a bariatric, general and gastrointestinal surgeon, who claimed to be the academic chief of surgery at St. Joseph Hospital in downtown Houston, appears to be having sex with a patient and another man, in a video obtained in December by Channel 2 Investigates.

Taylor, who originally hails from England, is not charged with a crime, but is being sued in civil court, and has a pending licensure matter with the Texas Medical Board.

UPDATE: In 2015, the civil suit against Taylor was withdrawn by his former patient. Taylor's medical license remains "surrendered." He is unable to practice medicine legally in Texas.

According to notes obtained by KPRC 2, Taylor could not be served with the lawsuit after at least three attempts.

“Per front desk – states that defendant is out indefinitely (sic)… he believes def. is out of the country,” a deputy constable wrote.

It does not appear that Taylor is legally required to stay in Texas.

It is also not clear if Taylor could be barred from practicing medicine in other states or countries while his license is suspended in Texas.

“We would only have jurisdiction over his Texas license. It’s possible another jurisdiction could take action based on another state’s actions, however I wouldn’t be able to say what a state would or wouldn’t do in this instance,” said Jarrett Schneider, a spokesperson with the Texas Medical Board.

