Grand jury does not indict former UH strength coach over punishment within UH soccer program

University administrators are keeping quiet, refusing to talk about multiple incidents in which players were diagnosed with a potentially deadly condition known as rhabdo.

HOUSTON - Channel 2 Investigates has learned a Harris County grand jury has decided not to indict a former University of Houston strength coach in connection with an alleged punishment workout in February 2018.

The no-bill comes months after multiple players and others involved with the women’s soccer program told Channel 2 Investigates a punishment workout had taken place, ordered after two players were accused of stealing food. One player, who had nothing to do with the alleged theft, ended up in the hospital for five days with a potentially deadly medical condition known as rhabdo.

Terrence Robinson, who represents former strength coach Minor Bowens, sent Channel 2 Investigates the following statement: "The Grand Jury correctly found that Mr. Bowens had no criminal responsibility with respect to the allegations. Mr. Bowens has been inappropriately targeted throughout the investigation. The standard strength training sessions conducted by Mr. Bowens were not the cause of any alleged health concerns. Mr. Bowens has been a respected member of the athletic community and well regarded by the students he trained. Mr. Bowens has not as yet determined whether he will pursue legal action against those who have improperly associated him with wrongdoing."

The no-bill comes less than 24 hours after Channel 2 Investigates' latest report. University President Renu Khator broke her silence to Channel 2, saying she was furious after hearing what happened and has no problem taking action when an internal audit by the board of regents is complete.

Khator told Channel 2 Investigates, "I can guarantee you whatever comes out there -- and your questioning has helped us, obviously -- whatever comes out there, action will be swift."

The internal probe by the board of regents is expected to be completed next month.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.