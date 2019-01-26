Dangers at railroad crossings seen on ground, in train cab

HOUSTON - It is the danger Channel 2 Investigates saw firsthand earlier this month -- vehicles getting jammed up at a railroad crossing in Missouri City, "His back wheels are sitting on the second set of tracks,” said Sgt. Tracy Cox of Missouri City.

The railroad crossing at Cravens Road and U.S. 90 in Missouri City has recorded nine accident/incident reports since 2012. Cox told Channel 2 the state’s viewpoint of this crossing.

"Right now the Federal Railroad Commission considers this the 6th worst crossing in the state of Texas," Cox said.

As we exposed, the issue for drivers - including big rigs – is getting jammed up at the crossing. Drivers, like the one in a September accident, have no room to go if they are trying to get on Highway 90, "I was there for a for a while, and I heard two or three honks and boom!"

We saw the danger develop quickly and clearly in the middle of an interview as semi parked on the tracks.

On Thursday, Channel 2 Investigates jumped on board with Union Pacific to see what train engineers see.

This time, we saw a different issue emerge, poor decisions by drivers, "Now you see the gates flashing red ... look at that ... look at the white car going right there."

The crew telling us it an everyday occurrence, "All the time, all the time, it's routine you know."

The reason? "Someone is always in a hurry."

Or, drivers stopping on tracks or too close to them. An engineer pointed out a driver can still get hit. If a train were to come through, probably clip his rear end."

On this day, HPD was watching, pulling over the driver for crossing violations.

We asked Missouri City what has been done since our investigation? An official telling us they did inform the state of our investigation and adding, “The city is continuing discussions on two potential safety/mobility options that would involve multiple partners.”

Aside from no permanent plan, there is no immediate timetable for construction work at the crossing. An official informing Channel 2 Investigates, drawing plans have been requested on one potential solution while on the other, “Construction on this proposed Beltway 8 connector is expected to begin in summer 2019.”

