Couple who ran construction business accused of taking money, not doing work

LEAGUE CITY, Texas - What we know

A League City couple is charged with taking hundreds of thousands of dollars from clients for home repair work that prosecutors said wasn’t completed.

Gregory “Garland” Goodnight and Josephine “Jodie” Goodnight are each charged with securing a document through deception.

“The only way this case came about was people started talking to each other and they realized they were both victims,” Galveston County prosecutor Austin Fletcher said.

How it happened

Fletcher said the Goodnights found clients through newspapers, social media and word of mouth. He said the pair offered a range of services.

“Knocking down walls, putting up drywall, remolding kitchens, remodeling bathrooms, plumbing work, electrical work,” Fletcher said. “None of the projects were actually ever completed and then the work that was done was sub-par.”

Fletcher said the couple ran Knight Construction and Renovation, which was incorporated in Wyoming but began operating in Texas in 2013. Fletcher said Garland would secure the contracts and then disappear. Fletcher said Jodie then stepped in as the company's point of contact.

“She would then provide excuses for why Mr. Goodnight wasn't available,” Fletcher said.

Prosecutors said the Goodnights were the only two employees of the company. Fletcher said what work was done was done by subcontractors, who weren’t always licensed for the jobs they were hired to do.

“They found a lot of these people off Craigslist, just by posting jobs listing on Craigslist and that's how they would get these subcontractors,” Fletcher said.

What's next

KPRC tried to visit Knight Construction's offices, but the address listed on the company’s website was a PO Box.

The couple was arrested and charged with stealing $495,412.80 from 21 people through 14 contracts. The dollar amount involved raised the charges to the level of a first-degree felony.

“That's certainly the largest contractor fraud case we've had here at our office,” Fletcher said.

