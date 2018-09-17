City set to address water leak after Channel 2 Investigates inquiry

HOUSTON - By one rough estimate, a water line break has dumped more than 1.1 million gallons of City of Houston water onto Weslayan Street, and the city has known about the problem for 18 days.

"The amount of water that is being wasted is phenomenal," one passerby said.

Several people flagged us down as Channel 2 Investigates examined the problem and took rough measurements of the flow of water.

"I called the city, reported it two times in one week," Leslie Dodd, a nearby resident, said.

The problem on Weslayan near the Bissonnet is well-known to people who travel the area regularly. Channel 2 Investigates contacted a City of Houston Public Works representative, who said work to correct the problem would begin Tuesday.

Erin Jones, public information officer for Houston Public Works, released the following statement:

"The leak near the corner of Weslayan and Bissonnet was first reported to 311 on Aug. 31. The water line break has been located, but the repair will require temporarily cutting off water to the area, which has several businesses and restaurants.

"The Contractor for the repair has been working with the businesses and restaurants in the community. Beginning tomorrow the contractor will install a Valve Under Pressure to help minimize impact."

