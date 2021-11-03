Don’t Get Robbed This Holiday Season

Protect yourself this holiday season, tune into KPRC 2 at 10 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 4

Houston – You’ve seen the videos of people running up, snatching purses or other shopping bags from unsuspecting victims. Law enforcement calls them “juggers” who are targeting those who are vulnerable and distracted.

“These juggers are targeting mostly females, females with children, small children, the elderly, even a male with a child,” said Sgt. Tracy Hicks with Houston Police. “Someone who’s not going to put up a fight.”

KPRC 2 Investigates has reported on the violent “juggings” in the Galleria area, but it happens outside of the Houston metro, too.

Tonight at 10 p.m., Bill Spencer learns from three top law enforcement officials to teach you how to keep yourself safe while shopping this holiday season.