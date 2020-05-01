After Harris County judge’s impartiality questioned, case at center of dispute moved to new court

HOUSTON – A misdemeanor theft case was ordered transferred to a different court following a dispute between prosecutors and Judge Franklin Bynum. Channel 2 Investigates first reported on this dispute April 21.

As KPRC 2 reported, a motion to recuse was filed after the judge held a hearing in the case and expressed his displeasure with how prosecutors were handling the matter.

The hearing took place on March 20 and involved allegations of a stolen laptop from a business. Bynum was direct in his comments to prosecutors.

“You’re failing your statutory obligation as prosecutors and I’m not going to tolerate it,” Bynum said during one portion of the hearing.

Bynum told prosecutors he’s not happy they took a 3-year-old misdemeanor theft to a grand jury and got an indictment. Court records show the suspect in the case was only recently arrested. Bynum told prosecutors he felt such a move was an abuse of “the court’s resources.”

“You’re taking actions to detain people on three-year-old minor theft cases,” Bynum said.

Court records read Bynum did not feel there was adequate probable cause to support a criminal charge and asked prosecutors to dismiss the charges, but they refused. Bynum then sought to have a quick trial and resolve the matter. Prosecutors, however, took the case to a grand jury and secured an indictment. Bynum expressed his concerns in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The problem in this case from the beginning is people are detained in the Harris County Jail and their detention alone is a public health emergency and that fact seems to be completely lost on you and your office,” Bynum said during the hearing.

Court documents read Judge Susan Brown, presiding judge over the 11th Administrative Judicial Region of Texas, granted prosecutors’ motion to recuse and ordered the case be moved to a different court.

Bynum did not respond to KPRC 2’s request for comment. This is also not the first time prosecutors have sparred with this particular judge.