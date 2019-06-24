These are the Houston YouTube stars you should be watching

CNNMoney

HOUSTON - Who knew that Houston had so many YouTube celebrities. Below is an introduction to some of Houston's biggest YouTube stars who post videos about a variety of topics from beauty and lifestyle to comedy to fitness to automobiles to even Pokémon. Subscribing to some of these YouTube channels this summer is a great way to enjoy watching something new and beat the summer heat.

Liza Koshy

Subscribers: 16,943,648 on Liza Koshy and 8,001,415 subscribers on Liza Koshy Too

Houston-born YouTube star, Liza Koshy attended Lamar High School and University of Houston up until she left for Los Angeles to go after her YouTube success.

Koshy started her career by using the app, Vine. Koshy is followed for her hilarious and carefree humor and posts everything, from how-tos for everyday activities, beauty tutorials, general advice and showcasing herself joking around with friends and family. She now has a YouTube series called “Liza on Demand.” She recently just made the Forbes “30 Under 30 List” and is the host of Nickelodeon TV show, “Double Dare.”

Scotty Kilmer

Subscribers: 2,395,932

Houston-based Scotty Kilmer is the “largest mechanic on YouTube.” He posts every type of car tutorial: how to fix your car, how to treat your car, how to maintain your car, gas advice and car buying advice. Kilmer posts new videos on his channel everyday.

Christian Guzman

Subscribers: 951,854

For YouTube watchers needing advice on anything bodybuilding or fitness, Christian Guzman, owner of Alaphalete Gym in Stafford and CEO of clothing line Alaphalete Athletics, is your best bet. Guzman now has expanded his YouTube channel from not only fitness, diet and his “Summer Shreading” series, but also to talk about relationships and more personal topics.

Dominique Sachse

Subscribers: 911,153

KPRC2’s Dominique Sachse is also known around Houston and the world for her YouTube channel. Her channel is popular for a variety of makeup and hair tutorials, diet and food tips as well as lifestyle and fashion videos.

Heidi Somers

Subscribers: 741,001

Heidi Sommers is also commonly known as buffbunny, her username on her wildly popular YouTube and Instagram accounts. She is Christian Guzman’s girlfriend and the two tear up the fitness world together. She posts everything from meal prep and dieting, booty workouts, arm and ab workouts and personal transformations. She also created the BuffBunny clothing line.

Kristina Braly

Subscribers: 109,357

Anesthesiologist Kristina Braly posts YouTube videos about anything from medicine to beauty and lifestyle. She definitely keeps it real by providing some authentic humor on her YouTube channel along with featuring her husband, Houston (HB) and young daughter, Harper. She is a lover of all things luxury and posts vlogs and videos often featuring her luxury designer products.

Michael Groth

Subscribers: 46,210

YouTube star Michael Groth is a Rice University graduate who has dedicated himself full time to further developing and building his YouTube channel. Groth has found his success on YouTube through posting Pokémon related videos and posts vlogs and rants adding some of his own humor.

