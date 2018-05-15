Windsor buzzing with excitement ahead of royal wedding

WINDSOR, England - In the small town of Windsor, England, thousands of people have been packing the streets ahead of the big day.

The town has transformed into what feels like the electricity from a city the size of Houston.

People from all over the world are in town for the big wedding day. Students on class trips, couples on vacation, and journalists and photographers are all here to capture the historic event.

"The wedding is brilliant," said Steve Benton, of Windsor. "There are people here a week, maybe even two weeks, before the wedding. Oh, man! It's just a fantastic atmosphere. People are excited, and the connection between America and Great Britain is really special."

The town is expected to be even more packed Saturday after the ceremony.

The prince and his bride will take a horse-drawn carriage ride around town, where they will wave to the crowds and begin their royal life together.

