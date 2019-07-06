Satellite captures powerful hurricane and solar eclipse at same time

(CNN) - A total solar eclipse stretched across South America on Tuesday at the exact same time a Category 4 hurricane was developing near the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula, and it was caught on the same satellite loop.

"Not too often you catch a Category 4 hurricane and a solar eclipse occurring in the same satellite loop," the National Weather Service tweeted with a clip of video.

The National Hurricane Center issued an advisory on Hurricane Barbara, which is more than 1,000 miles southwest of the southern tip of Baja California.

"It is not a threat to any landmass in the next several days," CNN meteorologist Brandon Miller said. "But it did rapidly intensify [Monday and Tuesday] into a powerful Category 4 with 140-mile-per-hour winds."

Miller said Hurricane Barbara is moving northeast at 13 mph, away from land, into the open ocean.

Simultaneously, a total solar eclipse was visible across South America. The path of totality, in which the moon visibly blocks the sun, could be seen in Chile and Argentina. Outside that area, a partial solar eclipse was visible.

The eclipse appeared in the sky over La Serena, Chile, at 4.38 p.m. ET and traveled across the Andes before ending near Buenos Aires at 4.44 p.m.

Thanks to the National Weather Service, we're able to see the two events from a different perspective.

