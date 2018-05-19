Report: 2 killed in shooting in southwestern Germany

BERLIN (AP) - German media are reporting two people have been killed in a shooting near the southwestern city of Saarbruecken.

The Saarbruecker Zeitung newspaper reported Saturday that police have a suspect in custody.

The newspaper reports the shooting was in the Fechingen area, southeast of the city.

Broadcaster Saarbruecker Rundfunk reports that several people are injured in what police say was a domestic incident.

Further details are not immediately available.

