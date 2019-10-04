Prince Harry Sues Additional British Media Outlets Over Alleged Voicemail Hacking

Prince Harry's fight against certain members of the press isn't over yet.

After it was announced on the penultimate day of Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle's, Royal Tour of Africa that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would be taking legal action against Associated Newspapers, new information was released on Friday about additional legal action against the press from Harry.

According to royal reporters, Buckingham Palace confirms that claims have been filed on behalf of Prince Harry against News UK (owner of The Sun) and MGN (former owner of The Mirror) for alleged illegal phone hacking of voicemail messages.

Claims were filed at the High Court on Sept 27 by his legal team at Clintons LLP (who have represented at least one other alleged hacking victim in a previous trial against MGN). This was two days before the couple filed a claim against the Mail on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/VXOLo98iS2 — Omid Scobie (@scobie) October 4, 2019

And here ate the filings from the court ...

The claimant is “Duke of Sussex, HRH”

The defendants are

“Newsgroup Newspapers Limited”

and

“MGN [Mirror Group Newspapers] Limited” pic.twitter.com/vNFXuErhfd — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) October 4, 2019

The claims were filed at the High Court on Sept. 27 by Harry's legal team. Details about when this alleged phone hacking took place have not been released. ET has reached out to Buckingham Palace for confirmation.

This comes shortly after the duke's extremely serious statement regarding the Mail on Sunday publishing a letter allegedly from Meghan to her estranged father.

"Unfortunately, my wife has become one of the latest victims of a British tabloid press that wages campaigns against individuals with no thought to the consequences -- a ruthless campaign that has escalated over the past year, throughout her pregnancy and while raising our newborn son," Harry wrote.

Harry went on to reference his mother, Princess Diana, who died in 1997 in a car crash while fleeing the paparazzi.

"Though this action may not be the safe one, it is the right one. Because my deepest fear is history repeating itself," his statement concluded. "I’ve seen what happens when someone I love is commoditised to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person. I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces. We thank you, the public, for your continued support. It is hugely appreciated. Although it may not seem like it, we really need it."

In a statement to ET, a Mail on Sunday spokesman previously said: "The Mail on Sunday stands by the story it published and will be defending this case vigorously. Specifically, we categorically deny that the Duchess’s letter was edited in any way that changed its meaning."

