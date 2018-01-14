Oil tanker burning in the East China Sea sinks

The Panama-registered Sanchi tanker is shown burning on Jan. 9 in the East China Sea.

(CNN) - An oil tanker burning in the East China Sea has sunk after an explosion, according to Chinese state media.

The Panama-registered Sanchi tanker sank Sunday afternoon local time after an explosion two hours prior rocked the ship and sent flames shooting up to 1,000 meters high, CCTV reported.

The Sanchi had been carrying 136,000 tons -- around 1 million barrels -- of oil from Iran to South Korea when it collided with the Hong Kong-registered CF Crystal freighter in the East China Sea last weekend.

Three of the bodies of the more than 30 crew aboard have been recovered.

Developing story - more to come

