New Zealand police say 1 in custody after multiple people killed at mosques

WELLINGTON, New Zealand - New Zealand police said multiple people were killed at two mosques in the city of Christchurch on Friday.

One person was taken into custody, police said.

Parts of Christchurch were on lockdown and armed police were deployed after they received reports of shots being fired in the city center at 1:40 p.m. Friday local time.

New Zealand police said it responded with its full capability to manage the situation, but the risk environment was "extremely high."

According to New Zealand news site TVNZ, the incident took place at a mosque on Deans Ave, near Hagley Park. There are also reports of another shooting at a different mosque in the area.

Police are aware of a video shared online that purports to show a gunman walking into an unnamed mosque and opening fire.

