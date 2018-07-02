Missing Thai boys 'found alive' in caves, Thai provincial governor says

MAE SAI, Thailand - Thai provincial governor says all 12 boys and their coach found alive in cave where they went missing over a week ago.

All 12 boys and their football coach have been found alive after nine days missing in caves in Thailand, the regional governor says.

The BBC reported all 13 are safe. The governor confirmed the news after a massive search in the Tham Luang caves in Chiang Rai.





