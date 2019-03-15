Leaders respond as massacre at New Zealand mosques shocks the world

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand - The news shocked and stunned the world Friday morning as details emerged of massacres at two New Zealand mosques.
The shooting was streamed live on multiple viewing platforms. One man was arrested and charged with murder in what appeared to be a carefully planned racist attack. Police also defused explosive devices in a car.
Two other armed suspects were being held in custody. Police said they were trying to determine how they might be involved.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the events in Christchurch represented "an extraordinary and unprecedented act of violence," and that many of the victims could be migrants or refugees.
"It is clear that this can now only be described as a terrorist attack," Ardern said.
Here is how other world leaders responded:
