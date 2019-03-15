Leaders respond as massacre at New Zealand mosques shocks the world

Members of the public react in front of the Masjd Al Noor Mosque as they fear for their relatives on March 15, 2019, in Christchurch, New Zealand. Streets near the mosques were evacuated, and schools and businesses around the city were in…

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand - The news shocked and stunned the world Friday morning as details emerged of massacres at two New Zealand mosques.

The shooting was streamed live on multiple viewing platforms. One man was arrested and charged with murder in what appeared to be a carefully planned racist attack. Police also defused explosive devices in a car.

Two other armed suspects were being held in custody. Police said they were trying to determine how they might be involved.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the events in Christchurch represented "an extraordinary and unprecedented act of violence," and that many of the victims could be migrants or refugees.

"It is clear that this can now only be described as a terrorist attack," Ardern said.

Here is how other world leaders responded:

I'm horrified by the reports I’m following of the serious shooting in Christchurch, New Zealand. The situation is still unfolding but our thoughts and prayers are with our Kiwi cousins. — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) March 15, 2019

My warmest sympathy and best wishes goes out to the people of New Zealand after the horrible massacre in the Mosques. 49 innocent people have so senselessly died, with so many more seriously injured. The U.S. stands by New Zealand for anything we can do. God bless all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2019

Shocked and strongly condemn the Christchurch, New Zealand, terrorist attack on mosques. This reaffirms what we have always maintained: that terrorism does not have a religion. Prayers go to the victims and their families. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 15, 2019

Attacking people during prayers is absolutely appalling, and Canada strongly condemns today’s shootings in New Zealand. Our thoughts and hearts go out to the victims and their families, and we join New Zealanders and Muslim communities around the world in grieving. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 15, 2019

.@SecPompeo: I offer my personal condolences to the nation of New Zealand in the wake of the grotesque mosques attacks in Christchurch. The thoughts and prayers of the American people are with the victims and their families. pic.twitter.com/vcJCxAqwEc — Department of State (@StateDept) March 15, 2019

I’m saddened & strongly condemn the shooting of innocent people as they prayed peacefully in mosques in New Zealand. I express my deepest condolences to the victims’ families. Today and every day, we must stand united against anti-Muslim hatred, & all forms of bigotry & terror. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) March 15, 2019

I join the rest of the world in condemning the terror attack in New Zealand, and sympathize with the families of the dead and wounded, and with the government of PM @jacindaardern. 1/2 — Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) March 15, 2019

Our thoughts, prayers, friendship and solidarity this Saint Patrick’s weekend are with #NewZealand and all of the diverse people that make that country so wonderful. Ireland’s heart is broken for what has happened in Christchurch, you are not alone! 🇳🇿 🇮🇪 — Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) March 15, 2019

Toutes nos pensées pour les victimes des crimes odieux contre les mosquées de Christchurch en Nouvelle-Zélande et pour leurs proches. La France se dresse contre toute forme d’extrémisme et agit avec ses partenaires contre le terrorisme dans le monde. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) March 15, 2019

On behalf of the UK, my deepest condolences to the people of New Zealand after the horrifying terrorist attack in Christchurch. My thoughts are with all of those affected by this sickening act of violence. — Theresa May (@theresa_may) March 15, 2019

