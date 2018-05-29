Gunman kills 2 police officers, bystander in Belgium

BRUSSELS - An official at the Belgian federal prosecutor's office has told The Associated Press that "there are indications" that the shooting in the eastern city of Liege could be a terror attack.

The investigation into the shooting, which left two police officers and a bystander dead, has been taken over by the office which usually deals with extremist attacks and a senior official said "there are indications it could be a terror attack."

The attacker was later killed by police.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorized to speak publicly about an ongoing investigation.



