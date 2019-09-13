Dog owner finds orphaned baby opossum clinging to back of her long-haired dog

Pixabay

MELBOURNE, Australia - An Australian pet owner was stunned to see an orphaned baby opossum clinging to the back of one of her fur babies.

Sally Watkinson, of Melbourne, came home on Tuesday to discover an opossum clinging to the back of her long-haired Puli-bred dog named Kato. This, amazingly, was not the first time this has happened.

On Facebook she shared the story of both opossum encounters.

"It happened again!!! … I went to Jon's house to find Kato again with another baby opossum," Watkinson wrote on Facebook.



UPDATE!!! It happened again!!! so bizarre. Today I went to Jon's house to pick to find Kato again with another baby... Posted by Sally Watkinson on Tuesday, September 10, 2019

According to The Dodo, both of Watkinson's dogs were calm around the frightened baby animal.

"Hugo and Kato seemed to barely notice it was there," Watkinson wrote.

Watkinson took Kato, with the opossum on his back, to a nearby veterinary office to safely separate them.

A wildlife rescue center took the male opossum. The animal is expected to be OK.



