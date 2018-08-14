International

Bus crash in Ecuador kills 23 people

By AP
BOGOTA, Colombia - Ecuadorean officials say at least 23 people died and another 14 were injured when a long-distance bus overturned on a highway near Ecuador's capital.

The Colombian-registered bus was traveling to Quito and hit another vehicle in an area known as dead man's curve at about 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Quito district security secretary Juan Zapata told Colombia's Blu Radio that Colombian and Venezuelan nationals are among the dead. Ecuador's emergency response agency said the bus overturned after running into a smaller vehicle.

