2 men wanted after bomb injures 15 people at suburban Toronto restaurant

Surveillance photo showing two people who police believe detonated an improvised explosive device Thursday night at a restaurant in Canada.

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario - A manhunt is on in Canada after two men detonated an "improvised explosive device," injuring 15 people late Thursday inside a restaurant in Mississauga, Ontario, police said.

The suspects walked into the Bombay Bhel Indian restaurant in the Toronto suburb around 10:30 p.m., and detonated the device, then fled, Peel Regional Police said.

Surveillance photos show them wearing jeans and dark-colored hoodies. One had his face covered with a black cloth, police said.

Among those injured, three people suffered critical injuries and were taken to a Toronto trauma center, officials said.

Their injuries were "consistent with those of an explosion," said Brian Gibson, deputy chief at Peel Regional Paramedic Services.

