International Gem and Jewelry Show kicks off at NRG

HOUSTON - America's biggest and longest running gem and jewelry show kicks off its 51st year at the NRG Center on Friday.

The International Gem and Jewelry Show has something for everyone with access to international jewelry wholesalers, designers and manufacturers. There are pieces from $1 to a million dollars

More Headlines

The show boasts a vast selection of fashion jewelry, fiery gemstones, engagement rings, beads and crystals, pearls, estate jewelry, watches, accessories and more. You can also create your own designs.

The "Original" Classic International Gem and Jewelry Show opens at noon to 6 p.m. on Friday, Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets can be purchased for $8.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.