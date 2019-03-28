Bayern Munich, Real Madrid to play in Houston this summer

HOUSTON - The International Champions Cup schedule was released Wednesday, and of note, the tournament will return to Houston in July.

FC Bayern will take on Real Madrid on Saturday, July 20, at NRG Stadium.

The match will mark the second time the tournament has come to Houston -- after its first visit in 2017, a news release said.

“We are honored to have the opportunity to host two of the world’s legendary soccer brands, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, as part of the 2019 International Champions Cup,” said Jamey Rootes, president of the Houston Texans and Lone Star Sports & Entertainment. “These two clubs are always among the most competitive on the planet, and they feature some of the finest players in the world. The fact that Houston and NRG Stadium were selected to be a venue for these two world-class teams to compete is a tribute to our great global city, our passionate soccer fans and the incredible soccer atmosphere created at NRG Stadium. We look forward to welcoming the world back to Houston through the International Champions Cup this July."

This year’s tournament will host 12 of the best clubs in the world playing 18 matches across the U.S., Europe and Asia.

Jason Sudeikis, the "Saturday Night Live" vet and star of "Horrible Bosses," hosted the three-day ICC launch event.

ICC organizers said matches are scheduled between July 16 and Aug. 10, showcasing the world’s elite soccer clubs, including teams from the Premier League, Serie A, LaLiga, Bundesliga and Liga MX: Real Madrid, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, AS Roma, Juventus, AC Milan, Inter, Atlético de Madrid, FC Bayern, Benfica and Chivas de Guadalajara.

The tournament's other U.S. locations include New York/New Jersey; Los Angeles; Washington, D.C.; Chicago; Charlotte, North Carolina; Santa Clara, California; Arlington, Texas; Kansas City and Boston.

Exclusive U.S. presale tickets will be available starting April 2, with general on-sale ticket access starting April 9.

