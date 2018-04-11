Instagram videos show men shooting Houstonians with paintball guns

HOUSTON - We’re seeing more and more violent acts being recorded on social media lately.

KPRC Channel 2 has received two pieces of video posted to Instagram that show innocent Houstonians being shot with paintball guns.

WATCH: Instagram paintball gun shooting video

The first piece of video shows an unsuspecting man, believed to be homeless, ambushed and shot in broad daylight with what appears to be a paintball gun by someone in a car.

WATCH: Another paintball gun shooting Instagram video

He was standing outside a gas station at Uvalde and I-10, which is closed for renovations.

It happened sometime Tuesday.

Several hours later and a few blocks up the road, another innocent person is targeted at random and shot by the same group at Uvalde and Woodforest.

The gunmen are believed to be gang members.

KPRC Channel 2 has sent the video to both the Houston Police Department and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

