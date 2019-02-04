Inside Liam Neeson's racist revenge story; What fans are saying about 'Taken' star's remarks

HOUSTON - In an interview with Britain’s Independent, “Taken” star Liam Neeson recalled a disturbing period in his life in which he sought racist revenge for a loved one’s rape.
Neeson, in an interview for his new film “Cold Pursuit,” said he walked the streets with a crowbar looking for someone black to kill.
“I went up and down areas with a (crowbar), hoping I’d be approached by somebody,” Neeson told the publication. “I’m ashamed to say that – and I did it for maybe a week, hoping some (Neeson gestures air quotes with his fingers) ‘black bastard’ would come out of a pub and have a go at me about something, you know? So that I could, kill him.”
Neeson said later in the interview that he learned from the experience how violence and revenge don’t work, though he understands the primal need.
“It’s awful,” Neeson said. “But I did learn a lesson from it, when I eventually thought, ‘What the (expletive) are you doing,’ you know?”
Since the interview was published, social media has been buzzing about his comment, with some writing off the actor.
What do you think about Neeson’s comments? Do you think there’s anything redeeming about admitting what he did? Let us know what you think.
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.