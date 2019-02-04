Inside Liam Neeson's racist revenge story; What fans are saying about 'Taken' star's remarks

Liam Neeson attends the 'A walk amongst the Tombstones' Press Conference during Day 9 of Zurich Film Festival 2014 on October 3, 2014 in Zurich, Switzerland.

HOUSTON - In an interview with Britain’s Independent, “Taken” star Liam Neeson recalled a disturbing period in his life in which he sought racist revenge for a loved one’s rape.

Neeson, in an interview for his new film “Cold Pursuit,” said he walked the streets with a crowbar looking for someone black to kill.

“I went up and down areas with a (crowbar), hoping I’d be approached by somebody,” Neeson told the publication. “I’m ashamed to say that – and I did it for maybe a week, hoping some (Neeson gestures air quotes with his fingers) ‘black bastard’ would come out of a pub and have a go at me about something, you know? So that I could, kill him.”

Neeson said later in the interview that he learned from the experience how violence and revenge don’t work, though he understands the primal need.

“It’s awful,” Neeson said. “But I did learn a lesson from it, when I eventually thought, ‘What the (expletive) are you doing,’ you know?”

Since the interview was published, social media has been buzzing about his comment, with some writing off the actor.

“But my immediate reaction was I asked, did she know who it was? No. What colour were they? She said it was a black person."



Not how old were they? How tall were they? You just asked what colour were they? I don't care how sorry you are, Liam Neeson, that is disgusting. https://t.co/sCDVTBCBIx — Hannah Al-Othman (@HannahAlOthman) February 4, 2019

Would Liam Neeson have that same energy if the attacker was white? — Reece 🇯🇲 (@reecestweetz) February 4, 2019

The funniest thing about the Liam Neeson article is that with he still doesn’t realise what he was doing was racist lmao he just thinks revenge isn’t worth it. He still thinks killing any black person would be revenge for a specific black man raping his friend 😂 — The Gay Tupac (@NeferKira) February 4, 2019

Also important to read full Liam Neeson interview not just headline — Eleni (@elenimacx) February 4, 2019

This is what white, toxic masculinity looks like.



I am extremely wary of men who are more outraged about the pain of a rape survivor than the victim themselves, especially when reverting to violence.

I’m glad Neeson sees his mistake at least. https://t.co/fj3A5tjEsO — Jennifer Scheurle (@Gaohmee) February 4, 2019

That Liam Neeson interview is just so saddening (and yes, still racist). It reinforces the idea that people of colour, and especially black men, are collectively responsible for the misdeeds of one. And that when a woman is sexually violated, it's a man who is left truly wounded. — Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) February 4, 2019

