Inside H-E-B's new, two-story Bellaire store

HOUSTON - H-E-B’s first multi-level store in the Houston area opened Wednesday in Bellaire.

The 78,000-square-foot, two-story store is located at Bissonnet Street and Rice Avenue.

It is more than double the size of the original store and features covered parking on the first floor and shopping on the second. A shopping cart escalator and elevators help shoppers go from level to level.

An interactive light display called “Blue by You” changes colors as shoppers move through the lobby.

"My intention is the viewer becomes the creator, riding a self-generated wave of color to and from an everyday experience," said Ansen Seale, the Texas artist who created the display.

Curbside service is also available at the Bellaire location.

