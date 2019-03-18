Innocent driver killed, passenger hospitalized after wrong-way crash

An innocent man was killed and his passenger injured after a wrong-way driver crashed into their vehicle near downtown.

Police said the accident happened around 2:20 a.m. Monday on I-45 southbound just south of I-10.

A man driving a white pickup entered the Gulf Freeway going northbound in the southbound lanes when he hit an oncoming white Mustang, authorities said.

Police said the man driving the Mustang was killed in the crash and the woman riding with him was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

All southbound lanes of the Gulf Freeway were shut down until around 6:30 a.m., causing some traffic issues for early commuters.

Officers said the driver of the pickup was believed to be intoxicated at the time of the crash.

There is no word on what charges the driver of the pickup could face.

