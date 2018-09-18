Information sought in cold case from 1980

AUSTIN - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in solving a cold case from 1980.

Kristy Lynn Booth was reported missing to the Midland Police Department in February 1980 after last being seen at the Dimensions Nightclub in Midland, Texas Department of Public Safety officials said, adding that her shoes and coast were left inside the club.

Officials said Booth’s friend had borrowed her car, which was found Feb. 4, 1980, off TX-349, about two miles south of Midland.

Nearly 40 years later, Booth remains missing, and DPS officials said an increased reward of up to $6,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible if the tip is made before October’s featured Texas Rangers cold case is announced.

Tips may be submitted by clicking here, or by calling 800-252-8477.

