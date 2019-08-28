In funny video, Texas governor admits to 'cheating' on Chick-fil-A

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott seems to be cheating on Chick-fil-A.

In a video posted on Twitter this week, Abbott had some fun with this week's chicken sandwich drama. He said he was "caught red handed … cheating on @ChickFilA."

The Republican governor said "I swear it's a one-time thing."

Caught red handed... Cheating on @ChickFilA.



I swear it's a one time fling. #PopeyesVsChickFilA pic.twitter.com/i8GChcZLMP — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 27, 2019

Popeyes debuted its new chicken sandwich in mid-August, initiating a Twitter war over which fast-food establishment has the best chicken sandwich.

And Abbott is an on-the-record supporter of Chick-fil-A. He signed a controversial measure this year known as the "Save Chick-fil-A" bill.



