In funny video, Texas governor admits to 'cheating' on Chick-fil-A

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott seems to be cheating on Chick-fil-A.
In a video posted on Twitter this week, Abbott had some fun with this week's chicken sandwich drama. He said he was "caught red handed … cheating on @ChickFilA."
The Republican governor said "I swear it's a one-time thing."
Caught red handed... Cheating on @ChickFilA.
#PopeyesVsChickFilA pic.twitter.com/i8GChcZLMP — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 27, 2019
Popeyes debuted its new chicken sandwich in mid-August, initiating a Twitter war over which fast-food establishment has the best chicken sandwich.
And Abbott is an on-the-record supporter of Chick-fil-A. He signed a controversial measure this year known as the "Save Chick-fil-A" bill.
