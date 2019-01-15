In Bloom Festival withers on vine, will not return to Houston

HOUSTON - Just over two years after Free Press Summer Festival changed its name to In Bloom Music Festival, officials said the festival will not continue in the Bayou City.

Festival organizers said, “In Bloom Music Festival will not return. We would like to thank all of the fans who attended and celebrated great music at In Bloom and FPSF over the past several years.”

In November 2017, Free Press Summer Festival was rebranded to the In Bloom Music Festival. The one and only In Bloom Music Festival took place March 24-25, 2018, in Eleanor Tinsley Park.

In 2017, before the rebranding, the timing of FPSF was called into question as rain caused evacuations of Eleanor Tinsley Park. In Bloom Festival organizers also changed the dates of the festival. Instead of hosting it in the summer, the festival was moved to the spring.

FPSF was forced to host the festival in the parking lot of NRG Stadium twice in recent years due to weather conditions at Eleanor Tinsley Park.

Before the one and only In Bloom Festival, organizers seemed adamant on keeping the annual tradition alive.

"As we enter the 10th anniversary of this incredible festival that our dedicated fans have made their annual Houston tradition, we are excited to announce a new name and a new time of year, while returning to our incredible location, Eleanor Tinsley Park,” founding partner Jagi Katial said at the time. "We are always looking to improve the experience for the fans, and after the last few years of challenges with Mother Nature, moving our dates to the spring made sense."

It is not clear why organizers decided to discontinue the festival.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.