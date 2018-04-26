'I'm the customer': Walmart patron takes matters into own hands to get help over store's intercom

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. - A Kentucky man is a viral sensation after he posted video of himself using the store’s intercom to call for help in the sporting goods section at his local Walmart.

Forrest Hunter posted the video on Facebook Friday and the video now has more than 3 million views.

"Customer needs assistance in sporting goods, please?” Hunter says in the video as he casually leans on a register counter. “I'm the customer."

WKYT reported a slightly embarrassed Walmart associate eventually helped him buy his hunting license.

