'I'm taking this dog': Man steals $2,500 English bulldog, threatens owner during purchase

HOUSTON - A man was caught on surveillance video stealing a $2,500 English bulldog after he threatened the owner during a money exchange for the pet, Houston police said.

The robbery was reported on May 3 in the 2300 block of South Wayside, where the owner and man agreed to meet.

Police said the owner, a woman, agreed to meet the man after a third party breeder told her that someone was interested in buying her 4-month-old English bulldog. Police said when the woman and man met at a public place, he held the dog for a minute before saying, "I'm taking this dog and if you do anything, I'm going to f*** you up."

Police said the man ran from the scene with the English bulldog without paying for it. A store's surveillance video captured the suspect running from the area.

The dog thief is described as a black man 16 to 18 years old, between 5 feet, 10 inches and 6 feet in height and weighing 150 to 160 pounds. The female English bulldog is brindle colored with a brown patch over its right eye.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Houston Police Department.

