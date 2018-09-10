Iconic sandwich deal may fade away at Subway

HOUSTON - Subway fans who have enjoyed the economic benefits of buying that $5 Footlong sandwich, may have to pay more.

In an interview with USA Today, Subway CEO Trevor Haynes said starting this month, it will be up to the franchisees whether or not to continue selling the popular $5 sub.

According to USA Today, when the $5 Footlong made a comeback last winter, many franchisees were upset because it doesn't bring much profit.

Meanwhile, Haynes said Subway is testing new flavors including firebird chicken, a spicier rotisserie-type poultry and guajillo steak.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.