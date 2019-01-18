'I want her locked up for life': Woman's credit fraud nightmare won't end

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A Harris County woman is fighting to repair her credit after she says someone stole her identity.

“Right after Thanksgiving is just when everything went crazy,” Christine said.

That’s when Christine received her first of several alerts from Credit Karma. She asked KPRC2 to refrain from using her real name for obvious reasons.

“Your credit score is decreasing quickly," Christine said she was informed.

Someone unsuccessfully tried to open three accounts in her name at Dillard’s, Lowe’s and Apple Store.

“It's scary to think that someone can come into your life and portray you to be someone that you're not,” Christine said.

That was just the tip of the iceberg. A few days later, two more alerts came, one from Home Depot and the other from Kohl’s. Using her Social Security number, someone was able to buy more than $3,000 worth of merchandise on her existing accounts.

“They're purchasing items that can quickly be sold,” Christine said.

Her troubles didn’t end there.

“Dec. 4, open my mailbox to a Frye's credit card. At two different events, almost $7,000 was charged,” Christine said.

The woman who investigators say made those purchases using Christine’s identity was caught on the store’s surveillance camera. They say she bought five computers.

“Frye's wasn't the only one. I received a Macy's credit card which was almost $2,000 and it all happened the day after Thanksgiving,” Christine said.

Christine told KPRC she won’t rest until the woman on the surveillance video and anyone else who’s responsible for stealing her identity and attempting to destroy her credit are brought to justice.

“I want the book thrown at her. I want her locked up for life,” Christine said.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.