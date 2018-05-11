'I felt like I met my soulmate': Accused texting stalker says she loved man, thought they would wed

PHOENIX - An Arizona woman accused of stalking a man she met online and texting him more than 65,000 times is speaking out from behind bars.

Jacqueline Ades, 31, told reporters she was in love.

"Loving him selflessly brought this information because everyone just wants to take,” Ades said. “But if you just give and you don't stop giving, even if you don't receive, you'll all of the sudden receive a lot."

"I felt like I met my soulmate and everything was just the way it was,” she continued. “I thought we would just do what everybody else did, and we would just get married and everything would be fine, but that's not what happened."

Ades was arrested Tuesday after police say she was found in the bathtub of the man’s home, and had a large knife in her car.

Ades is accused of sending threatening and disturbing messages that said, among other things, that she wanted to wear his body parts and bathe in his blood, according to records cited by KNXV.

Ades is set to appear in court May 15, and is being held without bond.



