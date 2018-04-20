'I am the cop': Knife-wielding man stands over terrified woman's bed in middle of night

LARGO, Fla. - Police officers in Largo, Florida, are on the hunt for a knife-wielding intruder.

Investigators say the man entered a woman's condo while she was sleeping, and when she awoke, he was standing over her bed with a knife.

"I just heard my door slinging and when I turned around, there's this big guy with his shirt open looking at me with a knife in his hands," she says. "I didn't know who he was, I didn't know what he wanted."

She started screaming. She didn't know what his intentions were and believed he was going to hurt her.

"If I didn't wake up, I think so. He could've suffocated me, abused me.... killed me, I don't know."

Her parents, who were in the next room, came running.

"And I told him I was going to call the cop and he looked at me and said, 'I am the cop.' And I was like, 'no you're not, get out of my house.' And my parents are praying and yelling at him as well," she said.

Police said he then ran away from the home on foot.

Largo police released surveillance pictures of the man, saying he is certainly not a Largo police officer.

