'I am Groot': Texas student takes marvel approach to resume, cover letter assignment

WICHITA FALLS, Texas - A Texas student with a marvel idea managed to avoid a massive amount of work, but complete an assignment with stunning accuracy.

Teacher Jeffrey Scott Davis instructed his Hirschi High School students to write a resume and cover letter in the persona of a Marvel character.

One of his students decided to pick Groot, the lovable one-line character from “The Guardians of the Galaxy” films.

Davis shared two photos of his student’s work on Twitter. Every one of the answers – in accurate Groot fashion – reads “I am Groot.” The cover letter, which reads like a throwback to “The Shining,” is an entire page of the line “I am Groot.”

My students had to pick a Marvel character to embody within a resume and cover letter. The idea that you miss 100% of the shots you don’t take lives within one particular student of mine. @RobertDowneyJr @prattprattpratt @vindiesel #iamwfisd #wfisdengineering @WFISD_CEC pic.twitter.com/7pddcxebsK — Jeffrey Scott Davis M. Ed. (@ROBODAVISWFISD) May 8, 2018

Davis wrote, “The idea that you miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take lives within one particular student of mine.”

Davis tagged Robert Downey Jr., Chris Pratt and Vin Diesel on the post. There’s no word from them yet, but the post has been retweeted more than 13,000 times.

Some of the reactions to the post are nearly as good as the resume and cover letter alone.

A well-rounded candidate, but I hear he's a bit wooden in interviews — Josh K. Elliott (@joshkelliott) May 10, 2018

But the growth potential? Unlimited. — Julie C (@politicsofJulie) May 10, 2018

I would’ve liked to see him branch out a bit more in his objective line... — Asher Wildman (@AsherWildMan6) May 10, 2018

Probably the kid after getting the grade back pic.twitter.com/JlOedv65t6 — James Mills (@Jbmills2397) May 10, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.