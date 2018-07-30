I-10 named one of the most dangerous highways in United States

Signs indicating the highest speed limit in the country stands by I-10 outside of the West Texas town of El Paso on July 21, 2006.

HOUSTON - The stretch of I-10 that runs through Texas from New Mexico to Louisiana has been named as one of the most deadly stretches of highway in the country, according to a study by ValuePenguin.

The study also showed that TX-105, which runs east-west through Conroe, has the fourth-most drunken-driving crashes and has the worst EMS wait time in the nation.

The study shows that the I-10 stretch through Harris County is the fifth-most deadly stretch of highway in the United States, accounting for 585 fatal crashes resulting in 676 deaths in a seven-year period from 2010 to 2016.

The study also shows that the I-20 stretch of interstate through Dallas is the sixth-most-deadly stretch of highway in the country, accounting for 490 fatal crashes and 594 deaths.

The study showed that five of the top six highways with the most frequent drunken-driving crashes are in Texas.

