Husband stabs wife in abdomen before turning knife on himself, police say

HOUSTON - A husband has been charged with aggravated assault of a family member after authorities said he stabbed his wife before turning the knife on himself.

Minguel Dsouza, 41, is accused of stabbing his wife during an argument on Tuesday around 2 a.m.

Dsouza and his wife were in an argument at an apartment in the 12000 block of Fleming Drive when he pulled out a kitchen knife and stabbed her in the abdomen, police said.

The wife's mother came out of a bedroom, saw her wounded daughter and ran for help, according to investigators.

Dsouza then turned the knife on himself, causing serious bodily injury, according to police.

Dsouza and his wife were taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

