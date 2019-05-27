Husband shot in head, wife in custody after argument over gun, police say

A man is fighting for his life after police said he was shot in the head during a fight with his wife.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. Monday at a home on Beckman Street near the Hardy Toll Road in north Houston, police said.

According to authorities, a husband and wife got into a fight over a gun and at some point during the altercation, the gun went off and a bullet hit the husband in the head.

The husband was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and the woman was taken into custody, police said.

Officers said other family members were home at the time of the incident, including two children under the age of 10.

Authorities said when they arrived, the scene was chaotic and family members were distraught.

Investigators are working to determine if those family members tried to intervene prior to the shooting and what may have led up to the incident.

