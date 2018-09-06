Husband in custody after woman killed during domestic disturbance, police say

The scene where a woman was shot to death by her husband at 227 faust Lane on Sept. 6, 2018.

HOUSTON - A woman was killed Thursday during a domestic dispute in west Houston, according to Houston police.

Police said a woman in her 60s was killed at a residence at 227 Faust Lane around noon. A nearby construction worker made the call to police.

The woman was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said the woman's husband is in custody and was being questioned.

"When they arrived, they found female unresponsive. She was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced deceased. They are interviewing the husband downtown right now," homicide detective Richard Ridel said.

Police said there doesn't appear to be any history of domestic issues between the couple.

Neighbors tell us that a man was knocking on their doors asking for help. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/V3rH8MQcpS — Brittany Jeffers (@KPRC2BrittanyJ) September 6, 2018

There was no one else at home during the shooting, police said.

Neighbors said the woman's husband was knocking on their doors asking for help.

"He went to the first house here and he told her, 'Call 911. I need help,' that's all he said," neighbor Pravia Jethwa said.

Editor's note: Previous versions of this story said the woman was shot to death, but that information has since changed.

