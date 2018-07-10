Man behind truck that shows offensive Trump decal speaks out against his arrest

HOUSTON - The husband of a woman who made national headlines for having a truck with an offensive Donald Trump decal sticker is speaking out against his arrest.

Miguel Fonseca was released from jail Tuesday afternoon after being placed in custody since Sunday evening.

He was stopped by Sugar Land police for having no front license plate on his truck. Fonseca said he then discovered he had outstanding warrants for speeding and failing to appear in court.

Police said Fonseca also resisted arrest when he was ordered out of the truck.

Fonseca said he doesn't dispute the warrants but insists he didn't resist arrest. He said he was simply talking to his wife on the phone, trying to tell her to come and get the truck.

"I didn't fight nobody," Fonseca said. "I told them, 'Hey, I'm almost done with my wife, let me hang it up.' Right when I said, 'Let me hang it up,' he pulled me out of the truck. So, you know, I told him, 'I'm not fighting, I'm not resisting arrest.'"

Fonseca and his wife got national attention last fall because of the anti-Trump decal on the back window of the truck. They both said that's the real reason police stopped the truck Sunday and he has hired a lawyer to investigate.

The couple has set up a GoFundMe account to raise $1,000 for legal fees.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.