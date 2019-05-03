Husband arrested, charged with murder in connection with wife's death

Brandon Garrett is charged with murder in connection with his wife's death.

ALVIN, Texas - Brandon Garrett has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with his wife's death, according to police.

On Wednesday around 10 a.m., police found Jesika Taylor dead inside an apartment in the 2400 block of South State Highway 35, in Alvin.

An autopsy ruled Taylor's death a homicide, police said.

Garrett and Taylor, both 34, were involved in a domestic disturbance on Monday, police said. It's not clear when Taylor was killed.

Garrett was transferred from the Alvin jail to the Brazoria County Jail. He's being held on bonds totaling $165,000.

