Huntsville's prison rodeo could be reinstated

Huntsville's Prison Rodeo may make a comeback.

The prison rodeo was done away with years ago but Rep. Ernest Bailes has drafted House Bill 3472, which proposes reviving the rodeo in Huntsville.

The bill suggests that prisoners may participate on a voluntary basis and that the department may charge an entry fee to offset the department's costs in hosting the event.

The prison rodeo was introduced in 1931 and was done away with in 1986, according to the Texas State Historical Association.

"The revenue raised covered costs and subsidized an education and recreation fund that provided perquisites from textbooks and dentures to Christmas turkeys. In 1986, just before structural problems with the stadium suspended the rodeo indefinitely, it grossed $450,000 from an estimated 50,000 fans. The Texas Prison Rodeo provided the usual rodeo events, calf roping, bronc riding, bull riding, bareback basketball, and wild cow milking," the historical association said.

KPRC reached out to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for comment, but officials said the department does not comment on pending litigation.

Since the prison's rodeo arena was torn down, it's not clear where the event would be held. KPRC reached out to Bailes' office for further comment, but did not hear back.

