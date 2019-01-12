Huntsville officer shoots hatchet-wielding man

HUNTSVILLE, Texas - A Huntsville police officer shot a man who refused to put down a hatchet, police said.

The man was carrying the ax outside a Walmart in the 100 block of I-45 Friday night when police arrived and would not drop it, according to the Huntsville Police Department.

When the man continued to move toward them, they used a Taser on him but to avail.

Police said an officer who claimed to be in fear of his life then shot the man.

The man was taken to a local hospital.

The Texas Rangers are helping in the investigation.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.