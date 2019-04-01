Huntsville community mourns loss of 3 siblings, friend killed in crash in Bastrop

HUNTSVILLE, Texas - The Huntsville community mourns the loss of four young victims gone too soon. Their lives were cut short in a car crash in Bastrop County as the victims along with their mother were traveling to San Antonio to watch an older sibling perform with the Huntsville High School drill team at a national competition.

Community members remembered the victims Saturday as they released hundreds of balloons in the air. KPRC2 learned from close family friends the identity of the four victims; three were siblings.

Tiffany Williams was in 11th grade at Huntsville High School, her brother Michael was an eighth-grader attending Mance Park Middle School and their younger sister, Dani was a sixth-grader attending Huntsville Intermediate School. Peyton Irwin was a friend of the family who was traveling with the family. Irwin recently graduated from Huntsville High School in 2018 and was heading to college.

The grieving community of Huntsville is planning to wear different colors starting Monday to honor the memory of the victims. Also, a GoFundMe account has been made for the victims. To donate, click here.

Huntsville Independent School District released the following statement on Sunday:

“The Huntsville ISD community is deeply saddened to learn of the deaths of three of our students and one former student as a result of a car accident that occurred in Bastrop County late Friday evening.

"The three HISD students were siblings: an 11th grader at Huntsville High School, an 8th grader at Mance Park Middle School and a 6th grader at Huntsville Intermediate School.

"The former student was a 2018 graduate of Huntsville High School and family friend. All were traveling with the mother of the siblings to San Antonio to watch an older sibling perform with the Huntsville High School Grenadier Guard Drill Team at a National Competition. The mother was transported to a hospital in Austin and was last reported to be in critical but stable condition.

"The district has arranged for the assistance of additional school personnel, such as counselors, psychologists, and administrators to help our students and school community deal with these losses. These support teams will be available at all impacted campuses starting Monday morning with ongoing support provided as needed.

"Huntsville ISD is heartbroken over this tragic loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families involved during this most difficult time."

