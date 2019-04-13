Hundreds of suits donated to veterans

STAFFORD, Texas - The transition from military to civilian life can be challenging, both emotionally and financially.
But local organizations are working together to help our veterans.
At an event in Stafford on Friday, more than 1,000 suits were collected for Camp Hope, a donor-driven facility for veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.
The clothing, from sport coats to ties and shoes, will all be used by veterans applying for jobs.
Donors were treated to a free plate of food from Republic Bar-B-Que, one of the event's organizers, and Congressman Dan Crenshaw was also on hand.
VIDEO: Rep. Dan Crenshaw discusses Suits for Veterans
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.